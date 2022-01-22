Deputy Bryan Hicks finally returns home after months of recovery

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — More than four months after Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks was shot, he is finally back home. Bryan’s father announced the news on Twitter Friday night.

“4 months and 2 days after being shot our son Bryan walks out of the hospital to go HOME!!!!!!!,” his father Keith Hicks exclaims in the post.

Last month, Hicks was brought back to the Tri-State for surgeries and more therapy.

He was shot in September while responding to a welfare check in New Harmony. The sheriff says 70-year-old Paul Wiltshire opened fire on officers as they were outside his home on Short Street.

Wiltshire was arrested, but died last month of COVID-19 while awaiting trial.