Deputy Bryan Hicks making progress, says sheriff

POSEY CO, Ind (WEHT) – Sheriff Tom Latham says Deputy Bryan Hicks is working hard at rehab after he was shot back in September while conducting a welfare check at a home in New Harmony.

In the minutes of a recent meeting, Sheriff Latham says as part of his rehabilitation, Deputy Hicks is using a treadmill but still has little to no movement on his right side.

Latham also says Hicks is speaking limited words but does have his sense of humor back.

Paul Wiltshire, 70, is charged with attempted murder, intimidation, and pointing a firearm at an officer in connection to Hicks’ shooting.

In October, Wiltshire requested a change of venue. That hearing will be held December 13.

In those same minutes, Sheriff Latham also shared that Posey County has been approved to receive body cameras for deputies.

Latham says the contract is signed, and the new cameras should arrive in the next six weeks.