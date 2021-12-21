Deputy Bryan Hicks returning to Evansville for additional procedures

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Posey County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot in the head earlier this year is expected to arrive at Evansville Regional Airport on Tuesday afternoon for additional procedures later in the night.

Deputy Bryan Hicks was shot during a welfare check at a home in New Harmony in September. The Posey County Sheriff’s Office says he has been making great progress in his recovery, and that he will arrive at Evansville Regional Airport sometime after 5 p.m.

70-year-old Paul Wiltshire is facing charges of attempted murder for the shooting. He has requested a change of venue and a hearing is set for January 25 to discuss that.