EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A recent bargaining agreement approved by Vanderburgh County Commissioners will give sheriff’s deputies a 30% pay increase and improved benefits over the next 4 years. This comes as the department is looking to not only attract new applicants, but to keep current deputies from looking elsewhere. The issue of lower wages and employee shortages is no stranger to Evansville and Vanderburgh County, and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office hopes this agreement will stop the bleeding.

“Our salaries had fallen so far behind that the deputies were working a lot of off-duty just to sustain life,” explains Sgt. Chris Roe with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

The issue of below-average wages has been a trend for the last year. The department looked places across the state, such as Kokomo and Bloomington, for an idea on where to begin.

“We started looking at those areas and put pen to paper and saw that we were pretty far behind other counties of similar size in the state,” says Sgt. Roe.

Wages and benefits were the focal point of negotiations between deputies and county commissioners. What the two sides agreed upon was a 30 % pay increase over the next four years. The current base salary of $55,000 will jump to $59,000 in 2023, with a yearly increase continuing before ending in 2026 at just over $73,000.

“We have a wonderful council that backs them up, and the commission also is backing them up,” says Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave, “amply demonstrated by this contract which takes them from among the lowest paid in the state to among the highest.”

Commissioner Musgrave shares the same sentiments as fellow commissioner Jeff Hatfield, who worked on the agreement for six months. Commissioner Hatfield was unavailable for an in-person interview, but submitted the following statement to Eyewitness News:

“Negotiating the deputy contract was one of the most important and fulfilling tasks of my term. Our deputies deserve professional pay. This contract is the fulfillment of a promise I made when I ran for this office to support law enforcement to help create a safer Vanderburgh County.”

Officials are hopeful the pay raise will help a county in need.

“Back in 2006, we had probably a couple hundred applicants,” says Sgt. Roe, “and most recently we’ve had in the single digits of applicants.”

Vanderburgh County Commissioner Ben Shoulders adds, “We’ve lost so many of them along the way because they weren’t paid enough or they didn’t have the benefits, or whatever the case may be. We’re losing them to other counties.”