WAYNE CO., Ill. (WEHT) — A stretch of highway along Illinois I-64 now has a new name honoring a fallen law enforcement officer. Deputy Sean Riley Memorial Highway made its debut Wednesday, with the family of Deputy Riley present in Springfield for its renaming.

“Deputy Riley gave his life responding to a distress call, a call for help. That’s the definition of a hero,” Illinois State Rep. Adam Niemerg said. “Deputy Riley put himself above others, responding to a call not knowing the situation or how it will unfold, but knowing someone is asking for help.”

Niemerg said the outpouring of support for Deputy Riley’s family was tremendous, from local businesses to regular people that wanted to help.

“Every seat in the Fairfield High School gymnasium was filled prior to Deputy Riley’s memorial service a full hour ahead of its scheduled start,” Niemerg said. “Deputy Riley’s sacrifice will not be forgotten, and his impact will always be felt. Renaming I-64 in Wayne County is a small but important token of our respect and esteem for Deputy Riley’s service and sacrifice. We continue to morn with his family and honor all law enforcement officers that give their lives in the line of duty.”

The Illinois House of Representatives unanimously supported HJR 66, which renamed the stretch of highway on Interstate 64 in Wayne County between mile markers 112 and 116 the Deputy Sean Riley Memorial Highway.