Design contract for landfill expansion approved in Daviess County

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Amid concerns over the use of landfill space, a design contract to expand the Daviess County residual landfill has been approved by the county fiscal court.

“We have about seven years left in terms of estimated air space,” said David Smith, Director of Legislative Services. “Just in the last week, we found out there could be some major demolition projects in the community that will take one year off of it. And then quite honestly, after the events of this last weekend, it made us realize that we could have a natural disaster here that fills up the landfill extremely fast.”

Smith says it could take 3 to 5 years to permit and construct a landfill space exclusively used for construction and demolition debris. “It requires geotechnical work, the state is going to have to approve, we have to have public hearings. With seven years of current usage, we think that’s cutting it a little close, especially with these major demolition projects that will cut a year off the life of the residual landfill.”

However, Judge-Executive Al Mattingly says this type of landfill would be less expensive to build compared to a contained landfill where solid waste is deposited.

The design work will determine the size of this expansion, but Smith estimates it will be 30 to 40 acres and last over 20 years.