Design process underway for potential closures along the Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– The majority of people who responded to a recent questionnaire think implementing closures at certain areas of the Lloyd Expressway would improve safety. A majority of respondents support permanent closures.

Closures TheLloyd4U Project Team is considering to address safety concerns include:

S. Ingle Avenue at Lloyd

N. Lemcke Avenue at Lloyd

N. 12th Street at Lloyd

N. 10th Street at Lloyd

Pennsylvania Street at Wabash Avenue (Only a closure of the side street of Pennsylvania Street)

The Project Team received more than 1,500 responses to a short questionnaire they made to gather public feedback.

A majority of respondents support a closure at all five locations.

The project team leaders say they are evaluating crash data and traffic count information in these areas to help in the decision-making process.

TheLloyd4U Project Team is starting to make designs for the improvement projects along the corridor. Public meetings are expected this fall to share the latest project information.