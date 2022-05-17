HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – After having so much rain in the forecast, Ashley Dowell and her son finally got their house.

“We would look at the weather and say great its going to be dry for 6 days next week, but by the time that next week came the forecast seemed to have changed to rain every day!“ stated Britney Smith, Habitat for Humanity of Henderson Executive Director. “But we did not give up. We knew that God would help us find a way to complete this home and get Ashley and her son, John William moved into the home.”

“When I think of Habitat for Humanity of Henderson, I think of more than hammers and nails, it is a love that I can’t be explained” stated Ashley Dowell. “Homeownership to most is a common thing but to a single mom with a strict budget it was a far-fetched dream, but not anymore!”

Henderson Habitat thanked its building volunteers and also the neighbors on Holliday Court. “From day one when we began to build at Holliday Court, the neighbors have been so welcoming and inviting. They put up with our hammering and sawing for many months so that we could build this home for Ashley and help her achieve her dream of homeownership.” stated Matt Reynolds, Habitat for Humanity of Henderson Operations Manager.

The press release says the home dedication was May 17 at noon at Holliday Court and anyone was welcome to attend. There was a short ceremony, a laying of hands on the home and then a walk thru of the home for all who participated in the project.