EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and utility representatives are expected to announce details regarding the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility’s bill relief program during a meeting on Tuesday

The program was developed to help individuals and families with the cost of their utility bill if they are eligible due to their income level.

The announcement will happen during today’s board meeting at 3 p.m. Eyewitness News will stream the meeting in the video player above. If you have trouble viewing the live stream, click here.