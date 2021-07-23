Detectives ask for public’s help to figure out who spray painted racial slurs on homes and vehicles

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT)– Henderson police are investigating vandalism found at a property in the city. Police say a report came in around 6:00 Thursday morning about two homes and two vehicles vandalized along Washington and Letcher Streets. Officers and community members found graffiti and racial slurs spray painted on the cars and sides of homes.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to figure out who did this.

“We’re looking into it to narrow down the window it could have happened. We’re just asking for the help of anyone in the area that might have a camera available or might know more,” said Henderson Police Major R. Walenga.

The owner and some others were re-painting the graffiti Thursday. Officers say they’ve also reached out to a local bakery across the street from the incident.