Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities say they are investigating a double homicide in the 2600 block of Mount Vernon Avenue in Evansville.

Dispatch says the call came in around 3:15 on Sunday afternoon.

Police say someone called 911 reporting two people dead in the home. Their names have not yet been released.

We’re told no arrests have been made.

We are working to get more information and will keep you updated.