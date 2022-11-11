EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Detectives with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force seized approximately 10,000 suspected fentanyl pills from two homes following drug arrests on Thursday.

According to a release, Deriontai Mathis, Jasmyn Ramsey and Desmonz Fullilove were arrested and charged with dealing narcotics. Search warrants were executed at a home in the 1900 block of E Powell Avenue and the 2800 block of S Boeke Road. Police say both residences were known addresses for Mathis.

Detectives say the following items were seized from the homes:

Approximately 10,000 suspected fentanyl pills

$59,295 in cash

15 firearms (2 confirmed stolen)

7.9 grams of cocaine

4 grams of methamphetamine

In addition to charges related to dealing narcotics, police say Ramsey was also charged with neglect of a dependent and maintaining a common nuisance.