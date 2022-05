EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police have responded to a bad accident at Boehne Camp Road and the Lloyd Expressway. Ambulance units are on scene as well.

Part of that intersection has been shut down while responders work the scene. Officials ask for the public to avoid that area.

An Eyewitness Crew is on the way and we will share more information when it becomes available.

This is a developing story.