Man in custody after allegedly trying to rob CVS because he was “tired of being homeless”

Local
Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Police tell us a man who allegedly tried to rob the CVS on First Ave. is now in custody. We’re told the man walked into the store shortly before 7 a.m. and told the manager he was “tired of being homeless” so he was “going to rob the store.

EPD say the man did not have a weapon and nobody was hurt.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 15, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories