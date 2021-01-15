Man in custody after allegedly trying to rob CVS because he was “tired of being homeless”

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Police tell us a man who allegedly tried to rob the CVS on First Ave. is now in custody. We’re told the man walked into the store shortly before 7 a.m. and told the manager he was “tired of being homeless” so he was “going to rob the store.

EPD say the man did not have a weapon and nobody was hurt.

(This story was originally published on January 15, 2021)