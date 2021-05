PRINCETON, Ind (WEHT) Authorities are investigating a pole barn fire in Princeton. This is on CR 100 West near the high school.

The call came in around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday about a structure fire. We’re told the structure was a makeshift race shop. Since there were magnesium metals in the garage, it was harder to contain fire

Officials say everything inside the garage portion is lost. No injuries reported.

This is a developing story