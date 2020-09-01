Pursuit ends with crash near East Columbia Street, suspect in custody

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News was on the scene of a police chase which ended in a crash in Evansville.

Police say officers stopped a driver at Highway 41 and Morgan Avenue over narcotics. That’s when the driver took off.

Officers chased the suspect until they terminated the pursuit near Vogel Elementary School at Morgan and Weinbach.

Moments later, EPD says the suspect crashed into a pickup truck at East Columbia and North Willow.

We’re told the driver of the pickup had minor injuries.

A K-9 tracked down the suspect who was taken into custody.

We are working to get more information.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 1, 2020)