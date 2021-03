EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police say a girl was hit by a car while crossing the street at Helfrich Park Middle School on Monday afternoon.

Public Information Officer Sgt. Nick Winsett says the scene is in the area of Maryland and Wessel Lane. He couldn’t provide further details on the incident that happened just after 2:30 p.m.

The girl’s condition was not immediately known.

This is developing story.

(This story was originally published on March 21, 2021)