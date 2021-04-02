DEVELOPING: 3 people sent to hospital after car crash in Corydon

CORYDON, Ky (WEHT) Authorities are on scene of a car crash that involves at least two vehicles in the 8700 block of Overfield Road in Corydon.

Police say it looks like a gold car crossed the center line and hit another car. We’re told the driver of the gold car was not wearing a seatbelt. That driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Two people in the other car were also taken to the hospital for observation.

This is a developing story

(This story was originally published on April 2, 2021)