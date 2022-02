EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville firefighters are on the scene of a house fire.

This is in the 2200 block of West Virginia Street. The call came in just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Initial reports indicate there may have been a candle involved.

Crews had the fire under control within about 15 minutes.

Officials tell us one person had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

There is no word on how many people were inside the home at the time.