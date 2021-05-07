ISP investigating two-vehicle accident that left one woman dead

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle accident in Warrick County that left one woman dead.

It happened Friday on I-64 in the eastbound lanes, just east of Lynnville.

The call came in just before 6 p.m.

Authorities say the driver that was killed was in a construction zone that goes down to one lane when she lost control of her vehicle. Her vehicle then left the right side of the road before hitting a tree and flipping upside down in a creek.

We’re told the other driver was not hurt.

Traffic in the area was backed up as crews work to clear the scene.

One lane of I-64 E has been reopened with traffic reportedly moving very slowly.