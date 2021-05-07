ISP investigating two-vehicle accident that left one woman dead

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fatal warrick county crash

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle accident in Warrick County that left one woman dead.

It happened Friday on I-64 in the eastbound lanes, just east of Lynnville.

The call came in just before 6 p.m.

Authorities say the driver that was killed was in a construction zone that goes down to one lane when she lost control of her vehicle. Her vehicle then left the right side of the road before hitting a tree and flipping upside down in a creek.

We’re told the other driver was not hurt.

Traffic in the area was backed up as crews work to clear the scene.

One lane of I-64 E has been reopened with traffic reportedly moving very slowly.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories