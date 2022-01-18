DEVELOPING: Crews on the scene of Elberfeld house fire

ELBERFELD, Ind (WEHT) – Just before three 3:30 a.m., crews were called to a fire at a home in the 200 block of Main Street.

A short time later, firefighters from Lynnville were also called in to help.

There had been some concerns there were still people inside the home when firefighters arrived., but it appears everyone inside was able to get out.

The electric company has been notified, but we have not heard if they have been forced to cut power to the area.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story.