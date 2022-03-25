EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Law enforcement officers are on the scene of a death investigation at a home in the 700 block of North Saint Joseph Avenue.

Dispatchers say a call came in just before midnight Thursday reporting shots fired in the area.

Despite attempts to talk with a sergeant at the scene, no other information about this investigation has been released.

An employee at a nearby store says at one point officers were in the parking lot of a bank aiming rifles at the home. They also said there was a lot of flashlight activity coming from inside.

This is a developing story.