EPD: One injured after crash involving motorcycle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police say one person was hospitalized after a crash involving a motorcycle Saturday afternoon.

EPD says officers were called to Covert Avenue near South Villa Dr. for reports of the crash with injuries around 2:30 p.m.

Authorities say one of the vehicles was towed from the scene. It was unclear what led up to the crash, but police say alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor.

Police tell Eyewitness News the roadway is now back open after being shut down for nearly an hour.

The investigation is still ongoing.

(This story was originally published on March 27, 2021)