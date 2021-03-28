Sheriff: No injuries after water rescue near Angel Mounds Boat Ramp

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Emergency crews were called to Angel Mounds Boat Ramp for a water rescue Sunday afternoon.

Officials with Evansville Fire and Rescue said the individual on the water initially refused help but allowed crews to tow him back to the boat ramp. His condition is currently unknown.

The Henderson County Sheriff was also called to the scene.

Major Jason Ashworth with the Vanderburgh county Sheriff’s Office says the incident started when two people were canoeing on the Ohio River near Angel Mounds Boat Ramp.

He said one person had to be drug out of the water.

No injuries were reported.

This story will be updated with more information as it comes in.