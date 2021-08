EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Crews are on the scene of a fatal accident involving two passenger vehicles on westbound Morgan Avenue at the northbound I-69 onramp.

Morgan is currently closed near I-69. Traffic is being diverted to northbound I-69 and traffic exiting onto Morgan is allowed to go westbound.

The road is expected to be closed for some time while crews reconstruct the scene.

We know at least one person has died. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

This is a developing story.