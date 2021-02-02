Fatal crash closes one lane of I-64 at Spencer-Warrick Co. line

SPENCER CO, Ind (WEHT) A fatal crash Tuesday afternoon had one lane of I-64 West shut down near the Spencer-Warrick County line. Troopers say they got the call around 12:50 p.m.

Indiana State Police say they were already on their way to the scene after receiving reports of a person running in front of traffic when the call came in that someone had been hit.

A man was hit by a semi-truck near the 55 mile-marker just inside Spencer County. The coroner says he died at the scene.

Police say they found his car parked on the side of the road not far from where the incident occurred.

This is an ongoing investigation.

(This story was originally published on February 2, 2021)