VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – Several fire departments are on the scene of a house fire in McCutchinville.

It started just after 3 a.m. at a home on Maple Lane.

We’ve heard unconfirmed reports that a neighbor may have spotted the flames before calling for help when they were unable to get anyone to come to the door.

As crews began battling the fire, things quickly escalated, and more manpower was brought in to help.

The fire currently stands as a three alarm fire.

At one point, utility crews were called in to turn off the electricity to the house.

Crews are likely to be on the scene for some time.

This is a developing story.