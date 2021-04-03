Heavy police presence at Evansville apartment complex connected to early morning shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Heavy police presence has been spotted at the Shady Tree Apartments on N Fulton Ave. in Evansville. Law enforcement tells Eyewitness News it is connected to a Saturday morning shooting in the 500 block of S Bedford Ave.

Sgt. Kormelink says officers are waiting on a search warrant to get inside one of the apartments. Officers on the scene say the apartment complex is “secure.”

(This story was originally published on April 3, 2021)