NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) Eyewitness News is investigating heavy police presence at Mooney Wealth Management in Newburgh.

We’re told agents with Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms showed up around 10 a.m. to execute a search warrant. While they wouldn’t say what the warrant was for, they did say it was part of an ongoing investigation.

Evansville Bomb Squad, SWAT, Newburgh Fire Department and Warrick County Sheriff’s Office are also there to assist. Nobody has been arrested.

This is a developing story