DEVELOPING: Kidnapping report leads to officer involved shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A report of a kidnapping leads to an officer involved shooting on Evansville’s far west side.

Dispatchers say officers were called to the scene in the 1800 block of Stinson Avenue near James Avenue just after 11 p.m. Tuesday for a possible kidnapping.

Both Indiana State Police and Evansville Police responded. Officials say shots were fired by authorities.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner was called to the scene as well.

A vehicle was also towed away from the scene.

The Evansville Police Department has scheduled a news conference later in the day. A live stream will be available in the player above.

This is a developing story.