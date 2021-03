POSEY CO., Ind (WEHT) Posey County dispatch confirms a medical helicopter has been called to provide assistance for a fallen tree accident. This is on Slim Pond Road on the State Nature Preserve.

According to Black Township Fire and Rescue, responders had to get the patient about a 1/4 mile in heavy wooded area while providing medical care before putting the patient into a helicopter.

This is a developing story

(This story was originally published on March 30, 2021)