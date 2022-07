EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A large police presence was seen at the McCurdy Apartments in downtown Evansville.

Police were called to the scene in the 100 block of SE 1st Street around 5:15 Wednesday morning, followed by the coroner a short time later.

Evansville police have yet to confirm any details, and that once large police presence has dwindled greatly.

This is a developing story.