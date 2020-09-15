SWAT called to Owensboro home as authorities try to serve warrant

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) A suspect is now in custody after SWAT was called to a house in Owensboro at Bentree and Lakewood Drive.

We’re told Owensboro Police were helping U.S. Marshals serve a federal warrant. Authorities believe the suspect was in a duplex, then crawled into the attic to get to another home. That suspect is now in custody.

This story will be updated.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 15, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: