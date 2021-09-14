DEVELOPING: One dead after early morning shooting in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police say one person is dead after an early morning shooting.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Marshall Avenue.

Evansville police say a male victim was found with a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene. The victim died at the scene.

Investigators are still gathering evidence as they try to determine exactly what happened.

We’re told multiple people are currently in custody for questioning but no charges have been filed.

This is a developing story.