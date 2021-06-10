DEVELOPING: Person pulled from the water near LST 325

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Emergency crews were called to the area of the LST 325 for a water rescue after 1 p.m. Thursday. We’re told one person has been pulled from the water.

The man was pulled from between the service barge and the concrete dock. Since there’s no easy way to get into or out of the water in this area, rescue crews had to use a basket and a rope to pull the man from the water.

LST officials say the man was not part of any tour group. Authorities do not yet know how the man got into the water.

This is a developing story