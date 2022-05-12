OWENBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An Eyewitness News crew is on its way to the scene of a plane crash at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport.

Authorities tell Eyewitness News that the landing gear on the plane malfunctioned and caused the plane to go down.

According to authorities, three people were on board the plane at the time and one person has minor injuries. The passengers are being checked out at this time and the incident is now under control say authorities.

This is a developing story and the story will be updated when more information is known.