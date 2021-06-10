DEVELOPING: Police chase in Evansville ends when car crashes into fire hydrant

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A driver has been arrested and the passenger taken to the hospital after a police chase on Evansville’s west side.

Authorities say during the chase, they believe something was thrown out of the vehicle near the Maryland bridge. At some point during the chase, the passenger exited the vehicle and became injured.

The chase ended when the driver hit a street sign and a fire hydrant. Following a 10 minute standoff, the driver exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

This is a developing story.