Police investigating death of pedestrian struck by vehicle

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Covert Ave.

Police believe the crash happened Friday around 5:30 p.m. The victim, identified as Vernon Christopher Schultze, 60, of Evansville, was crossing the street near the intersection of Covert and Hawthorn Avenues when he was hit by a vehicle.

Schultze was taken to St. Vincent, where he died shortly after from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

(This story was originally published on January 30, 2021)