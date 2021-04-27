EPD: Suspect shot himself while fighting with officer

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A suspect is in the hospital after Evansville police say he shot himself while they were serving a felony warrant.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of South Werner Tuesday for a suspect wanted on a narcotics felony warrant. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

EPD says the suspect tried to run but was taken down by a police K-9.

Eyewitness News is told an officer saw the suspect going for a gun and the two were fighting over the gun. Police say the suspect then fired the gun, hitting himself.

The suspect was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

(This story was originally published on April 27, 2021)