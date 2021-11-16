DEVELOPING: Police searching for suspect in early morning chase

POSEY CO, Ind (WEHT) – Authorities are searching for a suspect involved in an early morning chase that started in Evansville.

It began around 3 a.m. Tuesday with Evansville police in pursuit of an SUV along the Lloyd Expressway.

At one point, EPD lost sight of the vehicle and stopped the pursuit.

Posey County authorities spotted the SUV and a short time later.

Authorities say the SUV stopped on Highway 69. At least one person ran from the scene.

Police dogs and a drone have been helping in the search.

School officials in Posey County say all MSD Mount Vernon schools are closed Tuesday.

This is a developing story.