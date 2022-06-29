EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – We are continuing to follow a police situation happening in Evansville.

Our crew is now at a third police scene in Evansville. This one is in the 400 block of Willow near the intersection of Willow and Walnut.

The last situation was in the 2000 block of Sweetser near Weinbach. The first scene took place near Covert and Kentucky Avenue.

Officials are not releasing a lot of information. However, central dispatch tells us city police and county deputies have been working with federal agents in the area.

There have also been reports of people hearing loud bangs in these areas earlier in the morning.

This is a developing story.