EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A wreck involving a semi and a car has occurred in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 41 at Waterworks Road. The wreck is not far from the Twin Bridges and close to the weigh station.

Crews are working the scene. Traffic seems to not be slowed but does not mean it will be closed down.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m.

This is a developing story and we will update when more information is known.