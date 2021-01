HOPKINS CO., Ky (WEHT) The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office has posted on Facebook that as of 7:30 a.m., US 41 near Ed Brackett Rd. is shut down due to a train vs. semi collision. If you are needing to get to Hopkins County Central High, you will need to approach from the north.

Deputies say driver got out of the semi before the collision.

Ed Brackett Road may be closed for at least another hour.

(This story was originally published on January 25, 2021)