WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) – Vectren is working to restore power to customers in Newburgh after a power line was knocked down near Sharon Rd. and Newburgh Heights Dr. There are still 52 customers without power.

Vectren hopes to have power restored before 3 p.m. Sunday.

52 customers remaining. New ETR 2:45pm https://t.co/jMxKiiY4IK — Vectren Storm (@VectrenStorm) March 21, 2021

(This story was originally published on March 21, 2021)