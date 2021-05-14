DEVELOPING: Working structure fire at Diamond Flea Market

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Dispatch has confirmed firefighters are on the scene of a working structure fire in the 1200 block of E Diamond Ave.

Crews were called to Diamond Flea Market Friday evening at 6:20 p.m.

First responders said the fire started in the back of the building. There is no word if anyone was inside at this time.

Firefighters are on scene at Diamond Av & Fares. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/HXS5telYYv — Evansville Fire Department (@EvansvilleFD) May 15, 2021

The following photos were sent in by viewers:

We are told the smoke could be seen as far away as Haubstadt, IN and Sebree, KY.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene working to learn more.









Several people stopped along Diamond Ave to watch firefighters battle the flames.

This is a developing story.