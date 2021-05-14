DEVELOPING: Working structure fire at Diamond Flea Market

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Dispatch has confirmed firefighters are on the scene of a working structure fire in the 1200 block of E Diamond Ave.

Crews were called to Diamond Flea Market Friday evening at 6:20 p.m.

First responders said the fire started in the back of the building. There is no word if anyone was inside at this time.

The following photos were sent in by viewers:

We are told the smoke could be seen as far away as Haubstadt, IN and Sebree, KY.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene working to learn more.

  • Several people stopped along Diamond Ave to watch firefighters battle the flames.

This is a developing story.

