Two people injured in Owensboro mobile home fire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Firefighters responded to a structure fire at a mobile home in the 2500 block of Westwood Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Owensboro-Daviess County Central Dispatch said the call came in around 4:30 p.m.

Initial reports from dispatchers advised heavy fire involvement with people still inside.

When firefighters arrived they found fire on the porch and interior of the home and were able to locate the two residents outside.

Officials say two residents suffered injuries related to the fire and were transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

Investigators believe the fire started on the the porch area but cause is still under investigation.

Our @JakeBoswellNews just sent video into the newsroom from about a half mile away from the house fire in Owensboro.



We’re told the fire now appears to be under control – if not out.



We’re still working on more details. https://t.co/BaqpXzzlGl pic.twitter.com/vw3J1SX7cW — Noah Alatza (@noahalatza) February 6, 2021

Heavy smoke can be seen in the video above from about a half mile away from the home.

This is a developing story.

(This story was originally published on February 6, 2021)