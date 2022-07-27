DES MOINES, Iowa (WEHT) — After some time in Iowa for the American Cured Meat Championships, Dewig Meats brought home big awards!

They say the highlight of the trip was when they won the Cured Meat Excellence Award. According to Dewig on social media, this award acknowledges the processor that competed the best throughout the entire competition.

Dewig Meats says this is the third year in a row that they’ve won it. Here’s a rundown of all the awards they won this year:



1st- Braunschweiger

1st- Country Bacon

1st- Heavyweight Bone-In Ham

2nd- Semi-Boneless Ham

2nd- Bacon Lightweight

2nd- Beef Jerky

2nd- Boneless Gourmet Traditional

2nd- American Bologna

3rd- Hotdogs

3rd- Dried Beef

3rd- Lightweight Bone-In Ham