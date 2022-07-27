DES MOINES, Iowa (WEHT) — After some time in Iowa for the American Cured Meat Championships, Dewig Meats brought home big awards!
They say the highlight of the trip was when they won the Cured Meat Excellence Award. According to Dewig on social media, this award acknowledges the processor that competed the best throughout the entire competition.
Dewig Meats says this is the third year in a row that they’ve won it. Here’s a rundown of all the awards they won this year:
1st- Braunschweiger
1st- Country Bacon
1st- Heavyweight Bone-In Ham
2nd- Semi-Boneless Ham
2nd- Bacon Lightweight
2nd- Beef Jerky
2nd- Boneless Gourmet Traditional
2nd- American Bologna
3rd- Hotdogs
3rd- Dried Beef
3rd- Lightweight Bone-In Ham