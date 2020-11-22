Dial A Prayer celebrates 65th anniversary

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) It’s been helping people spiritually for decades and now, Dial A Prayer is turning 65 years old. The service started on Thanksgiving eve in 1955 by R.R. Schwambach, a pastor at Bethel Tabernacle and continued the service until just before his death in 2014. Now his son, Stephen, continues the legacy.

He says the service has new meaning for people seeking spiritual help amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The service rotates through every chapter of The Bible every 66 days. Since it began, Stephen says nearly five million calls have been made to Dial A Prayer.

He says he has no plans of retiring the service.

(This story was originally published on November 22, 2020)

