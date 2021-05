VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The man charged with arson in the massive fire at the Diamond Flea Market in Evansville on May 14 made his first court appearance Wednesday.

Christopher Liggett, 25, remains free on a $1,000 cash bond.

Police have not yet released a motive, and a judge has ordered Liggett to stay off the flea market’s property.

He’s scheduled back in court next month.

(This story was originally published May 19, 2021)