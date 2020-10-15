Diamond Galleria gives back

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Diamond Galleria gave out more than $20,000 in checks to local nonprofits Wednesday as part of its 5 + 5 = Love Program.

Diamond Galleria has donated close to half a million dollars to organizations since 2013.

“[This year’s event] was scheduled for March. It was canceled, so given how the year has gone we went ahead an tallied up not just for 2019, but we went ahead and tallied up through September of 2020 as well,” Bert Wheat, Diamond Galleria owner, said.

The following organizations received funds:

CASA

Chemo Buddies

Easterseals Rehabilitation Center

Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra

EVSC Hangers

Gilda’s Club

Heart Saver

Historic Newburgh

Holly’s House

It Takes A Village

Junior League

Susan G Komen

Tristate Medical Alliance

Tristate MS

YWCA

(This story was originally published on October 14, 2020)