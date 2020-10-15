Diamond Galleria gives back

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Diamond Galleria gave out more than $20,000 in checks to local nonprofits Wednesday as part of its 5 + 5 = Love Program.
Diamond Galleria has donated close to half a million dollars to organizations since 2013.
“[This year’s event] was scheduled for March. It was canceled, so given how the year has gone we went ahead an tallied up not just for 2019, but we went ahead and tallied up through September of 2020 as well,” Bert Wheat, Diamond Galleria owner, said.
The following organizations received funds:
CASA
Chemo Buddies
Easterseals Rehabilitation Center
Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra
EVSC Hangers
Gilda’s Club
Heart Saver
Historic Newburgh
Holly’s House
It Takes A Village
Junior League
Susan G Komen
Tristate Medical Alliance
Tristate MS
YWCA
(This story was originally published on October 14, 2020)